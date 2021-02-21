‘Joint effort needed for expediting development work’

FAISALABAD: The meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held at the Commissioner Office here on Saturday.

The moot was chaired by MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad in which Commissioner Saqib Manan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali briefed the Parliamentarians on the Chief Minister’s Development Package, implementation on development programmes in various sectors, action against land grabbers and other government policies.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Parliamentarians Mian Farrukh Habib, Faizullah Kamooka, Ch Asim Nazeer, Shakeel Shahid, Ch Ali Akhtar, Malik Umar Farooq, Latif Nazar and Firdous Rai.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Aulakh, Deputy Director Development Tahir Iqbal, Education CEO Ali Ahmed and other officers were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner and the DC said that joint effort would further accelerate the process of development.

The DC apprised the meeting of the steps being taken to address the public issues identified by the members of the Assembly in the previous meeting and informed that the Punjab chief secretary had directed to conduct the DCC meeting regularly. He gave briefing on operation against land grabbers and told that over 1,237 acres state land had been retrieved from land grabbers so far in two weeks. He said that the operation was underway on daily basis and further legal action would be taken against the land grabbers.