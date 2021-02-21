Punjab talent hunt competitions schedule

Rawalpindi: Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) has announced the schedule for ‘Punjab Talent Hunt competitions’' to be held at district, divisional and provincial levels for providing an opportunity to the youth to refine their talent in different fields.

Under the schedule, District Level completion in districts would began from 24th February while Divisional level competition would start from 10th March to promote hidden talent in the youth of the province.

District, Divisional and Province levels competition will be held in the field of singing, instruments playing, fine Arts, craft, literature, Short Story Writing, and short film making.

District Level completion in Rawalpindi District will be held on 24th February here at Punjab Arts Council, while Divisional level competition starts from 10th March.