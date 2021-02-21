Yasmin reviews progress on Sehat Sahulat Cards distribution

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the progress on distribution of Sehat Sahulat Cards in Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan in a meeting on Saturday.

Punjab chief secretary, Planning and Development Chairman Abdullah Sunbal, Finance Secretary Iftikhar Sahu, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Barrister Nabeel Awan, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company MD Dr Ali Razzaq and other officials were also present in the meeting. The health minister reviewed the status of implementation of distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards in Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions.

Finance Secretary Iftikhar Sahu shared the updates on the activity within the stipulated deadline.

The health minister said, “Within the current fiscal year, all families of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions shall be given away Sehat Sahulat Cards. So far, 42 per cent people have been given Sehat Sahulat Cards in these two divisions. By December 2021, all 22.93 million families will be provided health coverage. The card holders can avail health insurance facility of up to Rs. 720,000. Distribution of the cards is a big step towards realising the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan. We believe in spending tax payers’ money on people alone. The home work for distribution of cards in the families of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions is complete.”

She said the chief minister was monitoring the progress on the distribution of the Sehat Sahulat Cards. The people of Punjab will greatly benefit from the Sehat Sahulat Cards facility. Provision of top quality services in health and education sectors is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The card holders can avail free medical services from over 300 empanelled public and private hospitals in Punjab. The beneficiaries of the cards pray for Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar,” the minister said.