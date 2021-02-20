Imtiaz store inaugurated in Bahria Town

KARACHI: The retail chain store, Imtiaz Super Market, inaugurated its first offshoot in Bahria Town, Karachi.The inauguraton followed a ribbon cutting ceremony by Chairman Imtiaz Store, Imtiaz Hussain Abbasi, country-head Bahria Town, Shahid Mehmood Quraishi and director operations Bahria Town, Babar Tanoli on Friday.

Talking to The News, the Imtiaz Super Market announced a Dubai return ticket and Bahria Town Adventure Land tickets on every purchase of more than Rs7,000 through daily balloting.

It said the super market would provide a unique experience of household purchase to the residents of Bahria Town and surrounding localities where a number of brands would be on sale daily. The super market would provide items of daily use including groceries, baked items, soft drinks, dairy products, school and office stationery, toys, sports equipment, make-up and crockery items, while fresh vegetables, fruits, fish and dry fruits would also available.

The Bahria Town’s commercial zone was established to ensure provision of items of domestic needs at the locality which is being populated fast. The commercial zone also has different business offices, international food chains, motor showrooms, commercial banks and others have already opened their branches in Bahria Town.