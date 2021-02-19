close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2021

EPA barred from taking final decision on Ravi project

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday restrained the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from taking a final decision on the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza passed this order on a petition filed by Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan (PILAP) challenging the EIA prepared on behalf of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) by Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab (Private) Limited (ECSP), the consultant.

