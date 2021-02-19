LHC bars EPA from taking final decision on Ravi project

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Thursday restrained the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from taking a final decision on the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza passed this order on a petition filed by Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan (PILAP) challenging the EIA prepared on behalf of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) by Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab (Private) Limited (ECSP), the consultant. “Learned counsels appearing on behalf of respondents seek a short adjournment to file parawise comments. Allowed, In the meantime, the Environment Protection Agency is restrained from passing any final order on environmental impact assessment in its hearing,” reads the order. On behalf of the petitioner/organisation, Advocate Ahmad Rafay Alam argued that the grounds that ECSP was a subsidiary of the government and not a registered environmental consultant, therefore, the EPA should be restrained from reviewing the EIA. He said it was a matter of concern because the EIA prepared by a non-registered consultant compromises the fundamental rights of the citizens. Justice Mirza adjourned the hearing till March 2.