CM pledges to rectify jail system

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed strong indignation over failure in making solid progress on jail reforms programme and sought an action plan within seven days.

He directed for providing separate signed reports about the provision of fans, coolers and functioning of PCOs in jails. He issued these directions while chairing a meeting at his office to review jail reforms programme. At the outset, the chief minister made it clear that he wants immediate progress, adding implementation timeline should be provided by devising an action plan within seven days.

On the direction of the chief minister, a committee was constituted under law minister to submit an action plan within seven days. I will transform the rancid system at any cost, he stressed. The chief minister directed for identifying as well as the accomplishment of targets with their timelines and added that he will go to the last extent to rectify the existing system by revamping the jails. The sky will not fall due to the provision of facilities to the prisoners as I have personally monitored the jails situation, he added. The routine all is okay reports after holding meetings will not be tolerated as lip-service will not work any further, the chief minister said and added that prisoners are human beings like all of us having legal rights.

The languishing of prisoners and illegal activities will have to be curbed in jails, he said. Meanwhile, the chief minister regretted the complaints of extortion and torture of prisoners and directed for taking immediate action on such complaints.

Prisoners do not complain about such bad treatment as a complaint box was found empty during a visit to Multan jail, the CM added. He asserted that there is no truth in all is good type reports as prisoners do not get warm or cold water in winter and summer seasons. Similarly, women prisoners and juvenile offenders also face difficulties because I have checked that there was no bulb in barracks at night, the CM continued and directed for ensuring the provision of medicines in jail hospitals and dispensaries. Law Minister Raja Basharat, Ayesha Nawaz, MPA, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting while Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan participated through video link.

condolences: Usman Buzdar has condoled death of Senator Mushahidullah and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. In a condolence message, the CM prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.