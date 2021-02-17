Open ballot opponents want corrupt system: Shibli

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said those who oppose open ballot in the country wanted continuation of the corrupt system against which Imran Khan had waged a war. In a tweet, he said, "We are standing at an important turning point of our parliamentary history, where we have to decide whether our public representatives will come in the Parliament due to their ability and merit or through buying and selling of votes.”