Maryam a convict, dropout from college: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz for what he called trying to teach Constitution to the apex court.

Shahzad Akbar tweeted that Maryam taught lesson of Constitution to the Supreme Court despite being a convict and drop out from the college and having history of attacking the Supreme Court during their stint in government.

Responding to a tweet of Maryam, he said the family traditions of Maryam Nawaz are so dark as the unruly party workers of PML-N stormed into the Supreme Court in 1997, forcing Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah to remove the finding of contempt against Nawaz Sharif.

“Look at her audacity! A convict and college drop out, living off her family wealth (very basis of which are in dispute as being proceed of crime) is teaching Constitution to Supreme Court,” he tweeted.

He urged Maryam Nawaz to go through the history of the theory of necessity as the political birth of her father Nawaz Sharif and his party, the PML-N, took place in the lap of the ancestor of the theory of necessity.

“Your yeast includes the politics of buying and purchasing, which was initiated in Changa Manga by Nawaz Sharif,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will end such malpractices.