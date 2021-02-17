Two more die of COVID-19, 138 test positive

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another two lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 616 while as many as 486 patients from Islamabad Capital Territory have already lost lives due to the illness.

The virus did not claim any life from ICT in the last 24 hours however it is important that the number of active cases from ICT is on a continuous rise at least for the last one week as another 210 active cases have been added to the existing pool of active cases from ICT in the last seven days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday has revealed that after the addition of 56 active cases from ICT in the last 24 hours, the total number of active cases has jumped to 1,458 that was 1,248 on February 9. On the other hand, the number of active cases from the Rawalpindi district has been around 200 for the last one week.

In the last 24 hours, another 138 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking the number of confirmed cases so far reported from the region to 55,576.

As many as 120 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 42,808 of which 40,864 have so far recovered. On Tuesday, after the addition of 20 new patients from Rawalpindi district, the total number of patients so far tested positive for COVID-19 from the district has reached 12,768 of which 11,959 patients have recovered. There were 192 active cases of the disease from the district on Tuesday according to the district health office.