Teachers protest against UNHCR

PESHAWAR: The teachers serving in the Afghan refugee camps have asked the UNHCR to restore their services and privileges.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, the headteacher, Zamir Khan along with others warned of staging a sit-in outside the office of UNHCR and moving a court of law if their genuine demands were not accepted.

He recalled that they had been serving in 104 Afghan schools since 1987, where 53,000 Afghan children were receiving education. Instead of bringing reforms in the retirement policy, he said they had been sent home empty-handed.

Terming it an injustice and against the basic human rights, he said they had approached all the relevant forums in Pakistan but nothing practical was done to provide them with relief.Later, the teachers staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.