Pak delegates to attend moot in Turkey

LAHORE : A Lahore-based NGO, the Lahore Center for Peace Research, has convened an international conference titled “Evolving Partnership for Peace and Prosperity among Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asian States” in Istanbul, Turkey, from February 16-17, 2021, in collaboration with its Turkish partner the Center for Diplomatic Affairs and Political Studies, Istanbul.

The Pakistani delegation comprising Dr Salman Shah, adviser to Punjab chief minister on economic affairs, planning and development; Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, vice-chancellor of Government College University, Lahore; Awais Rauf, chairman of private university and Nazir Hussain, former additional foreign secretary, will participate in the conference. A large number of senior scholars and experts will join the conference from Central Asia, Turkey and other parts of the world.

Historically and culturally, the region extending from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Central Asian States and Turkey enjoys strong bonds with each other. The people of the region romanticise with the idea of integration and draw their inspiration from various historical narratives.

However, the present international system that is characterised by an array of challenges like asymmetry of power and wealth, polarisation, and loss of trust is a hindrance in the way of the region in developing into a community. The pandemic has further exacerbated these challenges making them much harder to tackle. The countries of the region advocate basic principles of peace and mutual respect and deem it necessary to bring together all those who wish to contribute to the noble cause of building peace and prosperity for the region and beyond.

The conference will open the discourse, examine the enablers and inhibitors to integration and partnership among the countries of the region, and draw qualitative conclusions with regard to the extent and limits of partnership building in the region.