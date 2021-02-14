Lack of planning, encroachments cause traffic jam in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Due to poor road engineering and lack of planning, traffic jam has become a serious issue in city areas, especially on GT Road.

The people said that unnecessary U-turns at various points and signal free roads had caused to increase traffic problems in the city. They told that there were about 650 posts of traffic wardens in Gujranwala but currently, only 450 wardens were working there and 200 posts of traffic wardens were lying vacant. They said that ever increasing number of vehicles on the city roads had made it difficult for the citizens to drive and reach their destinations easily and timely. They lamented that encroachments on roads were also causing traffic problems in city. They demanded authorities look into the matter to resolve the issue.

MAN GUNNED DOWN: A man was gunned down by his rivals at Nowshera Virkan on Saturday. Aslam was on his way home when his rivals allegedly shot him dead. Police have registered a case