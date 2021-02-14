Rulers unnerved by PDM rallies: PML-N leader

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and the former National Assembly deputy speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi said on Saturday that the incumbent rulers had sleepless nights due to the successful public meetings of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“People are fed up with the incompetent rulers and they want get rid of them soon,” he said this while speaking at public meetings in Shahmir Garhi in Nowshera Kalaan, Risalpur and Khat Killay here.

Member National Assembly Dr Ibadullah Khan and PDM candidate for PK-63 constituency Ikhtiar Wali also addressed the public meetings.

He said that winning the PK-63 seat by the PDM candidate was certain as people had already given a verdict in his favour.

The PML-N leader said that the long march on March 26 would prove a last nail in the coffin of the PTI fake government as the PDM would not retreat without taking resignations from the prime minister and his ministers.

He added that the ever-rising prices of petroleum products, electricity, gas and other essential commodities had multiplied the plights of the common man.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is incapable and incompetent to run the country. He is making tall claims of ending corruption in the country but Amnesty International has declared that corruption increased manifold in the PTI rule,” he said.

The PTI government, he added, had failed on all fronts to provide relief to the masses.

He said the successful mammoth public meetings of the PDM had frightened the incumbent selected rulers. He said the PML-N workers and supporters would follow the PDM agenda in letter and spirit to send this government home.