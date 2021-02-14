UHE, TEVTA sign MoU

LAHORE : University of Home Economics (UHE) and Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) have signed an MoU to promote scientific as well as technical education and to extend cooperation in related common fields.

The MoU signed by UHE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen and TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique will facilitate in forming an academic affiliation between the two organisations. Both the organisations intend to benefit each other with mutual collaboration in various research projects for the growth of emergent ideas.

Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen said the UHE would provide expertise in the field of researches and development of curricula for emerging techniques and will promote the conduction of bilateral scientific, research-based, technical seminars, workshops, conferences, and courses. Ali Salman Siddique appreciated for sharing fruitful ideas by the Vice-chancellor for teachers training and curriculum development with providing access to TEVTA students as well.