Sun Feb 14, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2021

Builder shot dead in Korangi

Our Correspondent
February 14, 2021

KARACHI : A builder was shot dead in front of his wife in District Korangi’s Zaman Town on Saturday. Following the incident, ambulances transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Ashfaq Hussain, son of Bahawal. According to SHO Farooq Sanjrani, the builder was attacked outside his residence, where police found two empty shells of a pistol.

Police said the man, along with his wife, had left the house in a car when two men riding a motorcycle came and shot him dead.

