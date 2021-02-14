PITB signs MoU to co-host Pakistan Innovation Roadshow

LAHORE : Punjab Information Technology Board Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif has said the PITB has signed memorandum of understanding with a company to co-host Pakistan Innovation Roadshow which is set to begin in March.

Pakistan Innovation Roadshow aims to highlight the country’s booming tech environment and top-tech talent and will offer the aspiring freelancers a chance to collaborate and learn from major stakeholders in the country’s tech industry.

After the agreement-signing ceremony, Sajid Latif explained that building synergies to develop a strong entrepreneurial environment was important for PITB and these opportunities were a great way for the students and aspiring freelancers to learn from the experienced professionals in the tech industry.

The CEO of the company which would co-host the show, Arzish Azam, stated “Through the roadshow we plan to celebrate and highlight the local tech ecosystem and spark meaningful conversations essential for ecosystem development.”

Pakistan Innovation Roadshow will feature events in 15 different cities across Pakistan and will include seminars and meet-ups led by the top talent of every city and related stakeholders in order to figure out long-term partnerships to support the growth of their cities’ freelancing economy.