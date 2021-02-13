Bid to smuggle arms foiled

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs authorities in Torkham on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle weapons to Afghanistan and arrested the two alleged carriers.

A spokesman for the department at Torkham said that acting on a tip off, the officials stopped an Afghanistan-bound truck at Torkham border. He said the truck was loaded with cement bags. Upon search, he said, the officials recovered 120 pistols and 43,500 bullets, which were concealed in hidden cavities.