PHC issues notices in abduction case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday issued pre-admission notices in a case of abduction of the citizen in the premises of Rustam Police Station.

A division bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Naeem Anwar issued the notices. The counsel for the petitioner Nauman Kakakhel Advocate submitted to the bench that the brother of the petitioner was abducted on February 5 2019 when four alleged culprits had opened fire on him.

The counsel said the petitioner had filed a complaint against Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, his father former senator Khanzada Khan and other unknown culprits but Rustam Police did lodge the First Information Report against the accused.

The counsel argued that FIR was lodged on the directives of the learned sessions judge of Mardan but police avoided charging the accused under Section 109 and 365A of the Pakistan Penal Code. He requested the PHC to transfer the investigation of the case from the police to another law- enforcement agency because the police were politicized.