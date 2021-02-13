close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

Dr Islam appointed MU VC

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

LAHORE:Dr Islam Ullah Khan has been appointed as the first Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Mianwali, Mianwali. Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab, issued a notification in this regard here Friday. Dr Islam Ullah has been appointed as VC for a four-year term.

PPSC members: The Punjab government has appointed three retired government officers as member Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Friday. According to the notification, Nayyar Iqbal, a retired officer of BS-21, Dr Pervez Ahmad Khan, a retired BS-22 officer, and Nazir Ahmad Gajana, retired District & Sessions Judge, have been appointed as member PPSC. In this regard, S&GAD has issued the notification.

Latest News

More From Lahore