Dr Islam appointed MU VC

LAHORE:Dr Islam Ullah Khan has been appointed as the first Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Mianwali, Mianwali. Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab, issued a notification in this regard here Friday. Dr Islam Ullah has been appointed as VC for a four-year term.
PPSC members: The Punjab government has appointed three retired government officers as member Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Friday. According to the notification, Nayyar Iqbal, a retired officer of BS-21, Dr Pervez Ahmad Khan, a retired BS-22 officer, and Nazir Ahmad Gajana, retired District & Sessions Judge, have been appointed as member PPSC. In this regard, S&GAD has issued the notification.