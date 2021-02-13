17 Indian fishermen arrested

Seventeen Indian fishermen were arrested and their three boats confiscated on Friday for fishing illegally in the territorial waters of Pakistan.

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), the Indian nationals were taken into custody while they were fishing illegally in the territorial waters of Pakistan.

The detained fishermen were handed over to the Docks police, who registered cases against them under the fisheries and foreigners acts. The fishermen are likely to be produced before a court today for remand before being sent to the District Jail Malir.