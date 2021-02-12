Strengthening mutual trust between police, citizens is priority: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that apart from crime fighting, strengthening and improving the atmosphere of mutual trust and cooperation with the citizens is one of my priorities and it will establish the identity of Punjab Police as a citizen centric force.

He said the “Citizen Centric Policing Conference” jointly organised by Punjab Police and USIP was a link in the same chain to which, besides police officers, eminent personalities from various fields, including teaching, judiciary, law and human rights had been invited for promotion of people-friendly policing and preparation of recommendations to take the required steps for the improvement in relationship between the police and the common man in the light of their experiences.

He expressed these views while talking to the participants on the occasion of the second day session of the "Citizen Central Policing Conference" held at the Central Police Office here on Thursday. The conference is divided into three committees according to the topics assigned to the participants.