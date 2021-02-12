close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
February 12, 2021

Social Welfare Dept to give training to 10,000 people

Lahore

February 12, 2021

LAHORE:The Social Welfare Department has decided to give vocational training to 10,000 people on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Training in different skills will be imparted to people in four organisations with the collaboration of a private organisation Aman Tech. Minister Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Syed Yawer Abbas, in a meeting on Thursday, has given go-ahead for the training programmes. DG Social Welfare Shahid Niaz and Director Programmes Irfan Gondal were there in the meeting.

CEO Punjab Skill Development Board Jawad Khan gave briefing on the programme. The Punjab Social Welfare Department and Aman Tech will also formally sign an MoU on Friday where Minister Social Welfare will share details of the programme.

