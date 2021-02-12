PTI to disintegrate soon: PML-N

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that a breakage in PTI has started and it will be disintegrated soon.

She said this while responding to Firdous Ashiq Awan's statement here on Thursday. She said those who dreamed of a forward bloc in PML-N were going to witness a forward bloc in their own party.

Today, Khurram Leghari, along with five other government members, has announced to leave the government, she said adding these were the same people who were taken to Bani Gala in the plane of Jahangir Tareen. Now they are coming back, she said. Azma added that a group of 20 rebel members of the government already existed in Punjab. She hinted that the PML-N can bring a no-confidence motion in Punjab whenever it wanted to but these people are about to fall on their own.