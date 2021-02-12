Three killed, as many hurt in separate mishaps

Three people were killed and three others injured in separate incidents on Thursday. The Zaman Town police said an elderly motorcyclist, who is yet to be identified, died when a speedy car hit his vehicle near Chakra Goth and two more motorcycles crashed into the already crashed vehicles. The other two motorcyclists were identified as Amjad, 20, and Hakeem, 17. Ambulances transported the injured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

In another accident, a man was struck and killed by a speedy vehicle while crossing the road on the Northern Bypass. The body was transported to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) where he was identified as 35-year-old Ghulam Hussain, son of Wahid Bukhsh. Moreover, 55-year-old Asif, son of Sikandar, died after falling from the Lyari Expressway. The body was transported to the CHK for an autopsy. An investigation is under way.