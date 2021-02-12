Energy panel discusses affordable power supply with provinces

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here in Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting was informed that the proposed policy was aimed at ensuring universal access of electricity through a self-sustainable power sector, developed and premised on optimal utilization of indigenous resources, integrated planning approach, efficient and liquid market design and affordable and environment friendly outcome for the consumers.

Secretary Power Division briefed the CCoE on the salient features of the policy, including its principle objectives and details of the proposed actions. Representatives from the provincial governments also participated in the meeting.

After a detailed discussion and taking into account the observations and suggestions of the representatives of provincial governments, the committee directed the Power Division to incorporate the agreed recommendations and submit the same to the cabinet. Following cabinet endorsement, the policy would be presented to the CCI for final approval.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Secretary Energy Punjab, Secretary Energy KP, Secretary Energy Sindh, Secretary Energy Balochistan and officials of various divisions.

Chairman Committee Asad Umar said that the decentralization of approach must be a guiding principle. In addition, he directed the Power Division to come back with the proposal in a couple of weeks that how should we go ahead and finalize this policy. He said that the Ministry of Planning will provide whatever coordination role or assistance was required to the Power Division.

In addition, Chairman Committee Asad Umar said that the main focus of the policies was to provide affordable electricity supply to citizens of Pakistan, generation on lease cost basis and financial viability of sectors through budgetary subsidy and reduction of losses.