PDWP approves uplift schemes

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved 38 development schemes worth Rs16461.928 million.

Shakeel Qadir Khan, the additional chief secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired the meeting through video link.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments, said a handout.

The forum considered 40 schemes pertaining to Higher Education, Auqaf, Hajj, & Minority Affairs, Social Welfare, Roads, Local Government, Urban Development, Sports & Tourism, Multi Sectoral Development, Industries, Health and Law & Justice sectors for the uplift of the province.

The forum approved 38 schemes while two projects were deferred due to inadequate designs and were returned to the respective department for rectification.

The approved projects include: Upgradation of Abdul Wali Khan Campus at Buner to a full fledged university; upgradation of existing University Campuses to a full-fledged university (including land cost) at Chitral; Construction of 60 Classrooms at Darul uloom Islamia including hall and Library at Azakhel Bala Nowshera; Rehabilitation of Hindu Samadhi at the Tehsil Banda Daud Shah; establishment of Schools for visually impaired in District Mohmand and Khyber.