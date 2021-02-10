Pakistan Stock Exchange Announces Top 25 Companies Awards Recipients

Karachi: In a year full of events and developments, some positive and some challenging, Pakistan Stock Exchange has announced the recipients of the Top 25 Companies Awards for the year 2019. As per tradition, the criteria for selecting such companies was also updated and upgraded in 2019 in line with the evolving business environment and requirements.

The Top 25 Companies Award is a tradition at Pakistan Stock Exchange which goes back to 1978.

On the announcement of the Top 25 Companies Awards recipients, the MD & CEO of Pakistan Stock Exchange, Mr. Farrukh H. Khan, stated, “Top 25 Companies Award is the most prestigious recognition of overall corporate performance in Pakistan. I would like to congratulate all the companies that have achieved this distinction for 2019.’’

In 2019, the distribution of marks awarded to the companies was based on the criteria of Capital Efficiency (20.5% marks), Dividend Distribution including Bonus (20% marks), Growth in Operating Revenue (6% marks), Change in EBITDA Margin (6% marks), Free-float of Shares (10% marks), Turnover of Shares (2.5% marks), Corporate Governance & Investor Relation (35% marks).

The companies that made it to the Top 25 Companies Awards list in 2019, in order of their performance ranking, are: 1. Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, 2. Nestle Pakistan Limited, 3. Lucky Cement Limited, 4. Habib Bank Limited, 5. Archroma Pakistan Limited, 6. Engro Fertilizers Limited, 7. Security Papers Limited, 8. Bank AL Habib Limited, 9. United Bank Limited, 10. Colgate - Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited, 11. Mari Petroleum Company Limited, 12. Attock Petroleum Limited, 13. Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited, 14. Pakistan Oilfields Limited, 15. Bata Pakistan Limited, 16. International Industries Limited, 17. MCB Bank Limited, 18. International Steels Limited, 19. Millat Tractors Limited, 20. Agriautos Industries Limited, 21. Engro Corporation Limited, 22. EFU General Insurance Limited, 23. ZIL Limited, 24. AGP Limited, 25. Gadoon Textile Mills Limited.***