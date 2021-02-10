Student dies after falling off bus

LAHORE:A 13-year old student died after he slipped while trying to board a bus in the Manga Mandi police limits on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Ahmad Raza was a student of Government Secondary School. On the day of the incident, he was on way to his school. As he tried to board an already crowded bus, he slipped and came under the wheels of the bus. Police handed over the body to the victim’s family.

dogs injure child: A 10-year-old child was severely injured after stray dogs bit him in the Hayer police limits on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Muhammad Umar left his house to buy things from a nearby shop at Sorha village. In the midway, a few stray dogs attacked him. They bit him. He started crying. Nearby people after hearing his screams came for his help. He was removed to a nearby hospital.

POs: The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) last week arrested 80 proclaimed offenders and three court absconders. According to a weekly performance report issued by PHP Headquarters on Tuesday, PHP lodged 183 cases on violation of traffic laws, 70 cases on fake and illegal number plates and four cases were on violations of Sound System Act. PHP arrested 77 drivers on installing prohibited gas cylinders in vehicles. Eighty-one cases of illegal weapons and their exhibition, 96 cases of narcotics and liquor were registered. As many as 2624 littre liquor and 28,197 gram chars were seized, besides four Kalashnikovs, four riffles, 18 guns, 53 pistols. PHP extended services to 2,407 commuters and reunited 11 missing children with their parents. Ninety one temporary encroachments were removed . 2 dacoits arrested: Sabzazar police claimed to have arrested two members of a burglars’ gang here on Tuesday.