KP Governor, CM visit olive rich land in Chakwal, Jhelum

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan paid a joint visit to the olive rich land of Basharat and Arra in Chakwal and Jhelum districts in Punjab to view and assess the potential of olive plantation in this area.

The visit was undertaken on the special invitation of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, said an official handout.

The purpose was to witness the largest Basharat Forest to examine the huge potential of this area for olive cultivation and to prepare an effective and comprehensive strategy for grafting of already available wild olive and new plantations on a long-term basis. It was to explore the new technological ways and make a long-term plan for olive plantation in all suitable lands of the entire country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in light of the Prime Minister’s vision on the Olive Tsunami initiative.

The governor during his visit said the Potohar region including Chakwal and Jehlum Salt Range is very fertile for olive production which needs comprehensive strategy by adopting the latest innovative methodology.

He said there is a huge forest in Basharat area of Chakwal and we have to see to what extent we can increase the planting of olive and grafting of wild olive in this fertile area.

Shah Farman said that by using olive fertile land in Basharat area and other parts of the country. “We will not only bring about the Green Revolution in the region but also a number of job opportunities would be created for local people,” he added. Earlier, the governor and chief minister visited the internationally standard Padhri Game Reserve in Jhelum to see the concept and the methodology of the facility.

Both expressed the desire to set up similar game reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for promotion of tourism and hunting activities in the province.