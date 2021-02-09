Another polio case surfaces in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A nine-year-old girl is reported to have contracted poliovirus in Khairpur, the second in the same district after January 2021.

Reports said a nine-year-old girl, identified as Seema, d/o Manthaar Ali Chaddar, has been reported to have contracted poliovirus in the village Ghulam Abbas Chadhar of Union Council, Khanpur, in Khairpur. The district health officer, Khairpur, Muhammad Hassan Abro, confirmed the report, saying the victim had also been administered the vaccine during the previous anti-polio drive. He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has extended the age limits for vaccination from five years to 10 years recently. The DHO Khairpur further stated that the number of polio cases in Khairpur have reached two, as the first one was reported in January 2021. Meanwhile, the additional secretary health Sindh, Muhammad Umar Farooq Bullo, has taken notice of the issue and ordered the DHO Khairpur to submit a detailed report of the case, including the details of anti-polio campaigns. It may be mentioned that in the first week of January 2021, in village Taarko of union council Maad, Taluka Thari Mirwah, district Khairpur, a 42-month-old girl Hajaran, d/o Majid Bhaban, was reported positive with the poliovirus.