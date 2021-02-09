KEMU scholars given research awards

LAHORE:King Edward Medical University (KEMU) is a collaborative partner with global health initiatives and a premier institution where research activities are fostered, encouraged and supported. It is always a great privilege to support the collaborative activities with our alumni who worked with altruistic passion for their alma mater.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, King Edward Medical College Alumni Association of North America (KEMCAANA) did a lot of good work with great vision, mission and leadership. KEMCAANA is awarding two research awards for King Edward Medical University students annually. Hamdani research awards are sponsored by Jamal Hamdani, son of late Dr Sajjad Hamdani (Kemcolian 1952). Dr Sajjad Hamdani Research Awards was awarded to the undergraduate and postgraduate research scholars by President KEMCAANA 2020, Dr Samia Nawab Waseem in the presence of Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University, and Research Committee notified for research award including Prof Saqib Saeed, Prof Saira Afzal and Prof Bilquis Shabbir.

Postgraduate students and undergraduate students attended the ceremony. The recipients of Hamdani Research Award for international publications are Bilal Quyyum, Maryam Ayub, Khunsa Junaid, Shahzaib Ahmad, Hafsa Shahid and Anum Sohail.

Dr Samia Nawab Waseem, president KEMCAANA 2020, praised the efforts of King Edward Medical University for research and educational activities. Prof Khalid Masood Gondal emphasised the importance of research activities to improve the ranking of the university and cultivating collaborative research activities. Prof Saqib Saeed, Director Research, spoke about the current research activities and success story of annals of King Edward Medical University. Prof Dr Saira Afzal talked about the stringent quality assurance mechanisms of research and evidence based practices implemented by King Edward Medical University. Prof Bilquis Shabbir presented vote of thanks.