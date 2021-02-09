Balochistan CM admires PSCA technology

LAHORE:Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Monday appreciated the technologies and practices being employed by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), especially intelligent traffic management system and electronic ticketing.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters at Qurban Lines here. Inspector General of Police, Balochistan, Rai Tahir also accompanied the chief minister.

Jam Kamal said that the PSCA like advanced projects should be installed all over the country which were vital for modern-day policing.The chief minister said the PSCA was an ideal project, adding that Quetta safe city project would also be launched soon. “We are keen to sign a memorandum of understanding with Punjab for technical assistance in the Quetta project,” he added. PSCA Managing Director Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kamran Khan briefed the visiting CM about various sections of the authority. The PSCA COO briefed Jam Kamal about the Authority’s Media Centre, PUCAR 15, emergency 15 centre and also about provision of electronic data evidence and footage to various law-enforcement agencies in addition to investigative wings of the police.

PSCA Managing Director Rao Sardar Ali Khan promised all possible support from the Punjab Safe Cities Authority for Quetta Safe City project. IGP Balochistan Rai Tahir also briefed the CM Balochistan regarding the progress on Quetta Safe City project and said that it would become operational by the end of this year. The chief minister also recorded his remarks in the guest memorial book. The visit concluded with the presentation of souvenir shields to the CM Balochistan.