Passenger caught with half a kilo gold at airport

Officials of the Pakistan Customs Collectorate deployed at Jinnah International Airport have arrested a passenger with gold worth Rs4.8 million. Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, said on Monday that the personnel were screening passengers coming via flight QR-604 from Qatar to Pakistan.

During the process, they had a suspicion on a passenger and told him to pass through a walkthrough gate. As he walked through the gate, the customs staffers were alerted to some suspicious items on him.

The officials thoroughly searched the passenger, and this led to the discovery of 500 grams of 22-carat gold worth Rs4.8 million. The passenger, who is of Pakistani origin, was arrested and produced before a court for remand the following morning.

SIU arrests

Personnel of the CIA’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) claimed to have arrested robbers involved in burglaries. In a statement, police said the SIU, acting on confidential information, arrested two outlaws Sabir Ali and Saifu-ur-Rehman from Hub River Road near Sufi Hotel, Mawach Goth.

The cops seized one Avon bomb from Sabir Ali and one unlicensed pistol from Saif-ur-Rehman. During the initial interrogation, Sabir Ali disclosed that in the year 2017, he, with Irfan, Jamshed, Ali and Naeem, committed robbery at the house of a rice dealer, namely Attaullah, in Quetta based on information provided by Naeem.

They robbed Rs60 millions, two kilograms of gold and other valuables. In this regard, a case has been registered at the Gawal Mandi Police Station in Quetta. The record of the police station was verified, according to which, Sabir Ali was found to be a proclaimed offender.

In Karachi, the suspects were involved in looting Rs4,000 and a cellphone from a motorcyclist near the Bara Board, and about six years ago, they snatched Rs9,500 and a cellphone from a motorcyclist near Ghani Chowrangi.