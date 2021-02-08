PDM's rally in Hyderabad: Fazl arrives in Karachi to moblise party

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s chief and head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman arrived here on Saturday to moblise the party to attend the opposition alliance’s rally in Hyderabad on February 9. The Maulana will also visit the families of former prime ministers Mir Zafarullah Jamali and Sardar Sherbaz Mazari to condole their deaths. Talking to the media, Fazl said the PDM’s gigantic rallies across the country show that the people are expressing their no-confidence in the PTI government. The opposition parties will strongly resist the promulgation of the ordinance aimed at holding the Senate polls through the open ballot, he said, adding: “The presidential ordinance shows that the elected government is out to belittle the parliamentary system.” The Maulana said, "The people have rejected the PTI’s fake government which reached the power corridors with a stolen mandate. Our party demands nothing but the supremacy of democracy and the Constitution". He added the PDM will start its anti-government long march to Islamabad next month and the alliance’s component parties will finalise the plan. He said the failed policies of the government had led to the abandonment of the people of Kashmir.

Fazl will leave today afternoon for his visit to Sindh’s various districts in a rally from Quaidabad, the party’s spokesperson Sami Swati told The News.