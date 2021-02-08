close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
February 8, 2021

Ali Larosh new national badminton champion

Sports

February 8, 2021

LAHORE: Muhammad Ali Larosh (Wapda) became the national badminton champion when he defeated Irfan Saeed of Wapda in the men singles final on Sunday.

Mahoor Shahzad of Wapda retained her title of the nation champion winning the women singles final against Ghazala Siddique of Wapda. In the men doubles final Kashif Sulehri (NBP) & Muqeet Tahir (SNGPL) won the title against Irfan Saeed & Azeem Sarwar & Wapda by two games to 1. In the women doubles final, Palwasha Bashir (NBP) & Zubaira Islam (SNGPL) took the title by winning against Mahoor Shahzad & Ghazala Siddique of Wapda.

In the mixed doubles event, M Ali Larosh & Ghazala Siddique won the final against Shoaib Riaz & Saima Waqas.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the chief guest at the final ceremony and distributed trophies, certificates and cash prizes of Rs500,000 amongst the finalist.

Results:

Mixed Doubles Final

M Ali Larosh & Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) beat Shoaib Riaz & Saima Waqas (Wapda) by 21-19, 21-17

Women Singles Final

Mahood Shahzad (Wapda) beat Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) by 21-6, 21-7

Men Singles Final

M Ali Larosh (Wapda) beat Irfan Saeed (Wapda) by 15-21, 21-17, 27-25

Women Doubles Final

Zubaira Islam (SNGPL) & Palwasha Bashir (NBP) beat Mahoor Shahzad & Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) by 21-12, 17-21, 21-15.

