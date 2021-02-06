Two killed in Quetta, Sibi blasts

QUETTA: Two blasts in Balochistan â€” one in Quetta and the other in Sibi â€” on Friday killed at least two people and injured dozens as Pakistan celebrated the Kashmir Solidarity Day rallies. The blast in Balochistan's capital, Quetta, occurred at the cityâ€™s Inscomb Road that killed two people and left several injured. While there are no further details of the blast yet, police said several vehicles were damaged.

Meanwhile, Civil Hospital Quetta Medical Superintendent Dr Rabb said two bodies from the site and four injured individuals were brought to the facility. CCTV footage of the blast acquired by Geo News shows pedestrians running for their lives after an explosion near a truck. According to police sources, a magnetic explosive device was attached to a vehicle that blew in midst of people causig a stampede. Earlier, at least six people sustained injuries when a hand grenade was lobbed at Sibiâ€™s Loni Road area, the police confirmed.