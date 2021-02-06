Jinnah Express service restored

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Friday restored the service of Jinnah Express, a VVIP train between Karachi and Lahore. Jinnah Express left Lahore for Karachi at 2.45 pm on Friday. The divisional officers concerned, including Divisional Superintendent Nasir Khalili and DCO Railway Shereen Hina Asghar, were also present on the occasion. The trains services which were suspended during the lockdown are being restored” said Nasir Khalili. A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways said Jinnah Express had seven economy class coaches, five AC business dining cars, brake vans, luggage vans and a power plant.