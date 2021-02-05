PAC chairman annoyed at NDMA’s poor performance

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain expressed his annoyance on National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for not holding Departmental Accounting Committee meetings despite repeated letters by Auditor General of Pakistan and Cabinet Secretariat.

The PAC meeting Thursday was chaired by Rana Tanveer Hussain, in which the audit paras related to National Disaster Management Authority for the year 2019-20 were examined. The department of the Auditor General of Pakistan told the PAC that the letters have been written thrice to all the departments of the government for holding the DAC meetings.

Expressing his annoyance over NDMA for not holding the Departmental Accounting Committee (DAC) meetings, he asked why the NDMA did not hold DAC meetings since last one year. “Is this the way to perform duty,” he asked.

He asked from the NDMA that whether there was any discipline in the Authority to follow. The PAC chairman also questioned NDMA what the ex-chairman NDMA was doing that he did not had time to hold DAC meetings. He said the PAC has to examine 24,000 audit paras but the departments were used to not holding the DAC meetings. The PAC directed the NDMA to hold DAC meetings for examining audit paras and submit report to the committee within one month.