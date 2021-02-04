LHC seeks NAB reply on Hamza Shahbaz's plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought its reply on a petition filed by leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, seeking post-arrest bail in the reference of money laundering and assets beyond means.

Advocate Amjad Pervez advanced his initial arguments on behalf of the petitioner before a division bench headed by Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar who directed a special prosecutor of the NAB to submit a reply to the petition by Feb 17.

The counsel contended that the petitioner was arrested on June 11, 2019, while the reference was filed on Aug 20, 2020, whereas the charges were framed on Nov 11, 2020, after a period of unconscionable delay of 17 months.