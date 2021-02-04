Pakistan conducts training launch of Ghaznavi ballistic missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers.

The training launch was the culminating point of the Annual Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command. The launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organizations.

Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the operational preparedness and display of excellent standard in handling and operating the weapon system. He also expressed full satisfaction on the training standards of participating troops, attained throughout this training activity. President, prime minister and service chiefs congratulated all ranks of Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers on successful launch of the ballistic missile.