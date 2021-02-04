Hoti says country suffering under PTI rule

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) senior vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said on Wednesday Pakistan had suffered heavily due to the experiment and selection of the selectors in the form of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The time the selectors have a realisation of this fact, they will stop supporting this prime minister and quit the political affairs,” he said while speaking at a gathering.

Several political workers announced quitting respective political parties and joining the ANP on the occasion. Haider Hoti welcomed them to the nationalist party by presenting them the party caps.

The ANP leader used the occasion to talk about the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) political strategy during the ongoing anti-government protest drive.

Haider Hoti said quitting assemblies before the Senate election would have given a walk-over to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and it would have achieved a majority easily in the upper house of the parliament.

He said the two and half years rule by the PTI government was nothing but a story of failures in all fronts. “Economy has suffered a lot and the country has been isolated internationally,” he said while explaining his point.

The ANP leader said opposition parties’ politics was based on principles. “This country should be run by remaining within the ambit of the Constitution. Politics should be left to politicians,” he said, adding interference in politics by outside forces was not good for the country.

He said an important of the PDM scheduled for Thursday was expected to take important decisions, which, he added, would be made through a proper consultation process.