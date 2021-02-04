close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2021

Premier Cables Sindh Ranking Tennis from Feb 15

Sports

KARACHI: The 1st Premier Cables Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships will be held at Karachi Club from February 15-22.

The sponsor of this championship is Premier Cables (Private) Limited and the organisers are Karachi Tennis Association.

The singles and doubles events to be played are for men’s, juniors (under-17, under-13, under-11), seniors 35 plus, seniors 50 plus, and wheelchair men’s.

