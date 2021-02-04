Minister urges social workers to use scientific methods to resolve issues

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Syed Yawer Abbas Bukhari has said that social workers can resolve problems of individuals, groups and communities in a better way by using scientific methods.

He was addressing International Social Work Conference under the umbrella of Punjab University here on Wednesday. Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Chairperson Department of Social Work Prof Dr Syeda Mahnaz Hassan, scholars from international and local universities and other social scientists were present in the conference. “It is a great honour for me to be a part of this marvelous event of 1st International Social Work Conference which held on the theme of ‘Contemporary social work education and practices, challenges and prospects’”, said the minister.

The minister said that social workers are often referred to as givers. ‘The life of social workers is all about taking care of others and assuring their comfort. I personally believe that social work department in the University will develop tremendously under the Chairpersonship of Prof Dr Syeda Mahnaz Hassan because she is extremely committed and loyal to her profession”, minister said. Addressing the conference, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that this was the prime responsibility of higher education institutions to resolve problems being faced by the society as well as country. Dr Mahnaz said that there was a dire need of accreditation council to regulate social work education in Pakistan because it had become one of the most demanding subjects in the world.

Workshop: A training workshop on “Women Safety App” was organised by the Department of Sociology, GCU Lahore. This app was launched by Punjab Police’s Integrated Command, Control, and Communication Centre (PPIC3) in 2020. Member Punjab Assembly Uzma Kardar was the special guest on the occasion and Superintendent of Police Asim Jasra along with his team graced the occasion. Uzma Kardar is the one who presented a resolution which resulted in launching of this app. SP Asim Jasra along with his team enlightened the participants about the various features of the app. Dean, Faculty of Languages, Islamic and Oriental Learning Dr Sultan Shah shared the concluding remarks and presented the shields to the guests.