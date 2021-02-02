WSSP organises awareness walk

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Monday organised an awareness walk in connection with 10-Day hygiene and sanitation campaign.

The walk started from Hazarkhwani and passing through Phandu Chowk on the Ring Road culminated at Akhunabad Chowk.General Manager (Operations) Riaz Ahmad Khan, local elders and people from other walks of life participated in the walk. The legislator met shopkeepers and urged them to keep their surroundings clean by dumping waste at the designated places.

He lauded the role of the sanitation utility for its sanitation services and urged the masses to cooperate with its staff to keep their city clean.The sanitation company has been focusing on privately-owned plots that have become dumping grounds. The company has, so far, cleaned 150 plots in different localities and disposed of around 1500 tons of waste in eight days of the campaign apart from the routine operation.