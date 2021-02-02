Trainee ASPs meet IGP

LAHORE:Punjab Police Inspector General Inam Ghani said Monday the role of supervisory officers is of key importance in making the police force professionally stronger and functional.

He was addressing the ASPs participating in the 47th Specialized Training Program at the Central Police Office here. The specialized training program delegation from National Police Academy, Islamabad included 18 trainee officers including three women. He advised them to follow high professional standards of public service, adding posting to challenging positions at the beginning of their career should be preferred at enable them to better deal with future challenges in their profession. He said that the Punjab Police is shifting its focus from operational duties to investigation duties in order to speed up the eradication of crime by binding the culprits.