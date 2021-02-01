Primary, middle, varsity classes resume today

ISLAMABAD: The government and private educational institutions will resume in-person classes for primary, middle, and postgraduate courses in Islamabad and other parts of the country today (Monday) after a pandemic-induced prolonged break under strict health guidelines.

The students in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, and Peshawar like Rawalpindi and Islamabad will attend classes with 50 per cent strength on alternate days as announced by the government.

The secondary to intermediate classes (grade 9-12) had resumed on January 18. The educational institutions will reopen under strict restrictions and clear orders to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent highly contagious coronavirus.

Students, teachers, and other staff members will be required to ensure social distancing and wear face masks and use hand sanitizers. According to the education ministry, students have suffered huge learning loss during school closures by the pandemic. Though the concept of online classes is gaining ground in the country, a majority of students, especially those from low-income groups and remote and rural areas struggle to have an access to them due to financial and Internet problems. It said the schools’ reopening decision was made to cover those learning losses.