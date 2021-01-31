YDA condemns change in criteria of marks

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has condemned Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) for changing the criteria of marks just before the admissions for specialization under Punjab Residency Programme.

“The move to change the criteria of marks just before the admissions reeks of favouritism and nepotism,” alleged Dr Salman Haseeb, President YDA, Punjab, while addressing a press conference on Saturday. The YDA leaders also condemned irregularities, violation of merit and nepotism during appointments of Senior Registrars and Assistant Professors through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). They called for immediate revocation of all lists of PPSC appointments over glaring irregularities in the process, and demanded to identify and penalize the responsible forthwith.

They condemned the government for imposing ban on PPSC’s appointments and ad hoc employments.