‘Khuda aur Mohabbat’ song released

KARACHI: The main song (OST) of the iconic drama serial "Khuda aur Mohabbat" created under the banner of "Seventh Sky Entertainment" under the supervision of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi has caused a stir on social media as soon as it was released last night. In just 15 hours, the song crossed the one million milestone which has become an honour for any contemporary Pakistani OST.

Pakistan's biggest serial will soon be aired on Pakistan's number one entertainment channel Geo TV. However, the craze of entertainment fans is growing in anticipation of the drama serial "Khuda aur Mohabbat". The full and central song was released at 8 pm on Friday, which stirred the social as well as digital media platforms, especially YouTube.

The viewership has crossed more than 1 million views in just 15 hours and on the other hand, thousands of people are speculating about this serial in the comments section.

The golden lyrics of this song "Man Jhoom Jhoom, Tan Jhoom Jhoom" will make hearts of the fans beat faster. Qamar Nowshad's poetry was composed by Naveed Nowshad and presented in his magical voice by Nish Asher and renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan of Pakistan.

The song tells the story of the drama serial "Khuda aur Mohabbat " in a very beautiful way. The eternal story of love has been warming the blood of every listener through this song.