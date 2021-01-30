Eight DIGs, RPOs transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government issued notification of transfer and posting of eight DIGs and RPOs, Friday.According to the notification, Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG (Operation) Lahore, has been transferred and posted as RPO Sargodha, Sajid Kyani, SSP Rawalpindi (PHP), posted as DIG (Operation) Lahore.

Waseem Ahmad, RPO Multan, transferred and posted as DIG CTD. He will also hold additional charge of the post of Additional IG CTD until further orders. Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Headquarters CPO, posted as RPO Multan. Ahmed Jalil-ur-Rehman (awaiting posting) posted as Commandant Police College Lahore vice Shahzada Sultan, already transferred and posted as DIG Headquarters CPO Lahore. Ahmad Arslan, DIG (Telecommunications & Transport) Punjab, transferred, posted as RPO Sahiwal vice Tariq Abbas Qureshi already transferred and posted as DIG (Technical Procurement) CPO Lahore.